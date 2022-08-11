Young STEM hopefuls gather in Tyler for week-long science classes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There was no shortage of girl power at Trane Technologies. On Monday, 25 young girls gathered for a week-long of science classes through collaboration with Project Scientist, Trane Technologies and Tyler ISD.

Project Scientist is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the inclusion of women in STEM-related fields.

“We’re looking to educate more women and girls on the different types of STEM careers to help kind of bridge that gap,” Tyler plant manager, Robert Rivers said. “Hopefully, that fosters a desire to become an engineer or focus in other STEM type careers.”

In the U.S., women make up half of the workforce with 25% making up the STEM field. Project Scientist hopes to increase this number.

The week’s theme and lesson: “Snap it, Bend it, Melt it! Let’s get to work, material engineers.” Each student was given a box with materials to work with to test the durability and flexibility of materials.

“My favorite part was probably when (instructor) Miss Aimee teach us about how we melt the straws, bend the straws and see if they can break,” Mia Kay, a future engineer, said.

The girls in attendance have shared interest in going into jobs in the STEM field such as astronauts and engineers. Mia Kay explains she wants to be an engineer to help others.

“I want to help people with the weather, the planet like the whole world,” Kay said.

Rivers hopes the young girls leave the week with a desire to be a member of the STEM community.

