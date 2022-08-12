All Saints coach says conditioning is key to success

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All Saints Trojans Coach Jay Jordan says he has high expectations for his team this year.

“Expectations are high for my guys, we’re young but we’re progressing, got high expectations with regard to their taking another step forward in their progression and their effort and their execution,” he said.

The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute two weeks ago.

Jordan said conditioning is key to a team’s success and it is something his team has been working hard on.

“It’s primary honestly, its injury prevention, its responsibility of the coach to make sure that their in good enough condition to make it through those games,” Jordan said.

Center and defensive end Hunter Martin agreed and says he is up for the challenge.

“Oh definitely, I’m a bigger guy so I always struggle with it but it pays off in the end, to be able to work in that fourth quarter and secure a win,” Martin said. “It makes a difference, if you can do it right 100 times, you can do it right the one time it matters.”

Receiver and safety Mill Walters talked about what he thinks has gotten a lot better since last season.

“Our line has gotten a lot better since like last year we were all really young, they have all gotten older and stronger and bigger,” he said.

Receiver and defensive back Sam Jordan said they are looking to match up with every team they will face this season.

“We got a lot of physical teams on the roster, we’re looking to take that on and be just as good and hit just as hard,” he said.

