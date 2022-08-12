Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bryan Police: Possible hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’

Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.
Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.

Bryan police confirmed the “possible hostage situation” happened in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus Friday morning.

Police are on the scene and investigating, but limited information is available at this time.

