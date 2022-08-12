Bryan Police: Possible hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.

Bryan police confirmed the “possible hostage situation” happened in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus Friday morning.

Police are on the scene and investigating, but limited information is available at this time.

The situation has been resolved. The call is unsubstantiated. Officers will be investigating this threat. Investigation is ongoing. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 12, 2022

