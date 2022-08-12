Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Child hit by bullet at River Bend Nature Center

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story.
This is a developing story.(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon.

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the RBNC at 4:42 p.m. on Thursday in response to a gunshots call.

WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said it is not known where the bullet came from.

The victim was taken to the URHCS by ambulance and later flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Ft. Worth, Texas. The child is expected to undergo surgery there.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Capps
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help finding missing woman
Casey Dion Smelley, 29, of Livingston
Livingston contractor accused of not delivering on remodeling jobs
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
Jacob Lee Cruse
Shelby County authorities apprehend wanted sex offender
Arson is suspected as the cause of multiple Trinity County fires.
Trinity County Sheriff says several fires deliberately set

Latest News

“The wipes do not degrade as fast as toilet paper does."
‘Flushable’ wipes can create costly problems for cities and homeowners
NEW TYLER FIRE DEPT HEADQUARTERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
NEW TYLER FIRE DEPT HEADQUARTERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
FLUSHABLE WIPES KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
‘Flushable’ wipes can create costly problems for cities and homeowners
VAN WATER WELL KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
VAN WATER WELL KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
LEGACY CAMPBELL KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
LEGACY CAMPBELL KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22