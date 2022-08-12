Dwindling rain chances will lead to hotter temperatures returning this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had spotty showers dotting our east Texas landscape, but our overall coverage today was far less than what we experienced throughout the week.

The heat ridge will begin to move back closer to our region this weekend and early next week. That will shut off the deeper moisture, leading to declining rain chances and daytime highs topping out in the upper 90′s.

There is a non-tropical low moving westward through the northern Gulf of Mexico. This feature will bring in a few isolated showers to our area in the afternoon hours over the weekend as we have the rain chance at 20%.

If we avoid the century mark this weekend, that will likely not be the case for the early-to-middle part of next week as abundant sunshine combines with a drier atmosphere to lead to the infamous return of our triple digit heat we know about all too well in this 2022 summer season.

The good news, however, is that the heat ridge will not hang over us too long, retreating to the west, opening up the door for a summer cold front to dive south into east Texas by next Thursday. With the cold front moving in on Thursday, we will see our rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up to 60%. These thunderstorms will contain some heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

This cold front will stall on top of us before retreating back to the north and washing out of the atmosphere by late next week. Its presence alone, however, will drop our temperatures back down into the lower 90′s, much of which will be contributed to the better rain odds coming into play.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches in the next week, with several areas likely to receive additionally higher amounts given the high moisture content that our atmosphere will have in store for us this week.

