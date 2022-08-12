Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Fair mix of sun and clouds today. Isolated showers and thundershowers possible.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to the warm and muggy 70s this Friday morning. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, although coverage will be quite low compared to the nice haul we received Tuesday and Wednesday. Since most of East Texas will trend dry this afternoon, temperatures will trend a bit warmer with highs sitting in the middle 90s on average, with a few areas potentially climbing into the upper 90s. Other than a stray shower or thundershower on Saturday, most will stay dry over the weekend. Temperatures will continue to steadily climb over the next couple of days, placing highs in the upper 90s on average for both Saturday and Sunday. We will stay hot and dry Monday and Tuesday as highs sit around 100 degrees area wide. Thankfully, our hot streak won’t last for too long as a weak cold front moves in later on Wednesday. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible along and ahead of the front on Wednesday afternoon and throughout the day on Thursday! Stay cool out there this weekend!

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast