Puppy rescued from dumpster after tip alerts Mount Pleasant animal control

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A startling discovery for East Texas animal control officers, as they were alerted to a puppy, alive, bound and left in a trash receptacle.

Pittsburg animal control says the puppy was found in a dumpster off of Cypress Street this morning.

Shaken and scared, the puppy is being cared for at the Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter.

“We assess injuries and try to figure out if they need any medical attention, try to make sure they’re well fed and taken care of,” says Mount Pleasant Police Lieutenant Travis Nichols, who oversees the animal shelter.

The puppy is affectionately being called ‘Spirit’ now. But she wasn’t just left in a dumpster, there was more.

“The dog’s feet and legs were bound, as well as the snout was bound. And the dog was put in a dumpster by someone,” the lieutenant says.

That was likely done to keep the puppy from making any noise.

But Spirit was not emaciated, and had the look of being well cared for.

“She is definitely really sweet and hopefully we’re going to find someone whose going to love on her,” Nichols says.

Based on her condition, it’s believed Spirit had not been in the dumpster very long.

“She only had a few ant bites on her stomach. Pittsburg animal control was able to find her quickly and get her to us,” Travis says.

And for the person or persons who dumped spirit, if they’re found?

“It will be animal cruelty to a non-livestock animal. A third degree felony,” Lieutenant Nichols says.

A tip led animal control officers to the discovery.

Spirit remains at the Mount Pleasant animal shelter and is doing fine.

If anyone recognizes this puppy and knows who her owner was, you are asked to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 903-856-7201.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.