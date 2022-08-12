Shelby County authorities apprehend wanted sex offender

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County law enforcement have apprehended a registered sex offender they say fled after they tried to serve him a warrant on Wednesday.

Jacob Lee Cruse, 31, of Joaquin, was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Joaquin area. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said he was arrested and charged with failure to comply with sex offender requirements and evading arrest with a previous conviction.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the SCSO attempted to serve a warrant on Jacob Lee Cruse, 31, of Joaquin. They say Cruse fled from deputies and ran into the woods off East Saddle Street near Cool Breeze RV Park.



