Washington Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Trump evidence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - Washington Correspondent Jon Decker says the FBI will need time to review the evidence they have uncovered before possible charges could be discussed.

“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said, “including 11 sets of classified documents, including some sets that were marked ‘top secret.’ In addition, 20 boxes, binders of photos, and one final item...something marked ‘information on the president of France.’”

