Woden Superintendent talks about first day after absorbing Etoile ISD

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This school year looks a little different for Woden ISD, after absorbing Etoile ISD and gaining around 100 students.

Today was the first day of school for students attending Woden ISD.

Woden staff has planned and prepared all summer for the first day, after gaining around 100 students for the 2022-2023 school year.

Superintendent Brady Taylor says the first day went smoothly.

“There are some minor things that we’re going to change and look to be better, but the kids showed up. We’re still counting numbers, but kids showed up, and we were ready for them,” Taylor said.

Taylor says adding more staff members was one of the things they did to prepare.

“We added a lot of new teachers, we had seven classrooms that we added, we added other staff members that will help with the transition. We have two new admin positions; we have numerous aids and a couple of other positions in the district that we felt like we needed for those new students,” Taylor said.

Taylor says this transition has been a lot of work behind the scenes.

“We’ve tried to prepare for numerous situations, and until they walk into the door, there’s some issues that we’re going to find and have to address, and we’re going to address these issues as soon as we can. But, we are very excited for the first day. All those ‘what ifs’ are answered the first day, pretty much,” Taylor said.

Taylor says one of the issues seen today that they will be addressing is the bus routes.

“Where people will get picked up, where people live, what time they will get picked up — just simple things like that, logistically,” Taylor said.

Overall, Taylor says the staff were prepared and ready to help make this transition as smooth as possible for the kids.

“I think that our staff and our new staff this year is incredible, and we’re looking forward to a great year out of them,” Taylor said.

The superintendent also says they are still unsure what they are going to do with the old Etoile school.

He says the main priority is the kids, and they will decide about that next semester.

