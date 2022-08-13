Active duty soldier killed in hit-and-run in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash in the early morning of Saturday.

Officers were arrived at around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 13 to the area of Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road in reference to a single motorcycle crash where they located an unconscious man laying in the roadway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a curve.

The operator crashed in the grassy median causing him to be ejected and land in the inside lane of Clear Creek Road.

According to police, a separate unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Clear Creek Road, struck the man and failed to stop and render aid while traveling northbound.

Jesse Robert Cruz, 23, was pronounced deceased at 3:27 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at the scene.

Cruz an active duty soldier, was wearing a helmet.

Investigators are looking for a gray pickup truck with major undercarriage damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-(TIPS) 8477.

