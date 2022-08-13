Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

FILE PHOTO - Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu,...
FILE PHOTO - Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. China says it summoned European diplomats in the country to protest statements issued by the Group of Seven nations and the European Union criticizing threatening Chinese military exercises surrounding Taiwan.(AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday.

The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

China’s growing military activities in the Asia-Pacific region have alarmed the United States and its allies and form part of a growing competition between the world’s two largest economies.

Beijing has been ramping up its military exercises along the Taiwan Strait. (Source: CNN/CCTV/Weibo/PLA Eastern Theater Command/Douyin/Getty/SET TV)

China recently sent warships, missiles and aircraft into the waters and air around Taiwan in a threatening response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island, which China claims as its territory.

Her visit to the island has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States. (Taiwan Pool via CNN)

The Falcon Strike exercise will be held at the Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in northern Thailand near the border with Laos. Thai fighter jets and airborne early warning aircraft from both countries will also take part.

The training comes as the U.S. holds combat drills in Indonesia with Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore in the largest iteration of the Super Garuda Shield exercises since they began in 2009.

It also follows a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Thailand in June as part of an effort to strengthen what he called America’s “unparalleled network of alliances and partnerships” in the region.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

