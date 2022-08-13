UT Tyler Lady Patriots volleyball counting on experience, chemistry in new season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Not only is your football team working out and practicing for the new season.

So are our area volleyball teams at the Herrington Center on the campus of UT Tyler, The Lady Patriots prepare for their first encounter on August 26.

They’ll open at home hosting Colorado Christian; that’s a tough draw when you consider the Lady Patriots were unbeaten at home last season, sweeping eight straight. There’s more left in this team’s DNA.

“Well, he had a great season last year, We went 20-4, We made our first NCAA appearance in division two. In ever for the programs, that was exciting. But we have high expectations for this year, we have a lot of returners.”

There is a strong mix of experienced seniors. Hannah Callison says last year’s success can be built upon

“We made it farther into the conference tournament, and regional tournament than anyone thought. There was lots of things as far as team chemistry that we worked on at the end of last season and this summer, and so hopefully we carry those things into this season.”

“I think they’re chemistry, they love each other, they play hard for each other. There’s a great amount of leadership and and just high character on this team, so I think that’s big for us.”

This is a team that believes in each other. Winning can be contagious.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.