Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 90s. Northern counties are expected to stay dry today, though our Deep East Texas counties could see some isolated shower/thundershower activity during the afternoon hours. As we lose the daytime heat, that activity will come to an end during the evening hours. Overnight, temperatures cool into the upper 70s under mostly clear skies. Sunday will be another hot and mainly dry day. While I have chosen not to include a low rain chance in the forecast for Sunday at this time, a later update may reflect a low rain chance for Deep East Texas on Sunday. Otherwise, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s, near 100 degrees for Sunday afternoon.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf will help to sling some moisture our way over the next two days, but this system really looks to be more of a rain maker for South Texas and the coast. That said, it is not out of the question we could get some rain from that system. The NHC will have Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating the area if needed today.

The start to the work week will be much the same, mostly sunny, and upper 90s for highs. By Wednesday, a surface front will be moving into East Texas helping to bring more rain to the area. Right now, it looks like Wednesday will still be a hot day, but then Thursday and Friday could be cooler, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain will stay in our forecast for Wednesday through Saturday, with Thursday having the greatest chance right now. Heading into next weekend, temperatures will start warming back up as rain chances dwindle. Over the next seven days, an additional 3″ rain could be possible for some, especially in our southern and eastern counties. Like this last week, not everyone will see rain or the impressive totals, but at least there is something in the forecast for parts of the area. Have a great Saturday.

