Monkeypox case confirmed at Titus Regional Medical Center

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities at Titus Regional Medical Center have confirmed a case of monkeypox.

Tracie Smith, public information officer with TRMC, confirmed a notification from the Texas Department of State Health Services that a person treated as an outpatient has been confirmed with the monkeypox virus.

TRMC CEO Terry Scoggin recommends “if a person has an unprotected encounter with a known monkeypox case and shows the symptoms they should reach out to their PCP or ED.”

Scoggin said TRMC is working closely with DSHS and following their guidance with individuals who were at risk of possible exposure.

Transmission risks have been identified as low risk.

Per the CDC, symptoms of monkeypox can include fever; headache; muscle and back aches; a rash that looks like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth or other parts of the body; swollen lymph nodes; chills; and exhaustion.

Monkeypox spreads by direct contact from person to person, through touching the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids; intimate face-to-face or physical contact; and touching items such as clothing that previously touched the infectious rash or fluids.

It’s also possible for a person to be infected from an animal who has the virus, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or eating meat or using products from an infected animal.

The most common symptom is a fever.

