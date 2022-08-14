Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rains County Sheriff’s Office, police, search for fugitive ‘still at large’

Sean Douglas Alsip, 30(Rains County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a fugitive that “could be armed and dangerous” is still at large Sunday as of 8:50 a.m.

Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, is 6 feet, 170 pounds, white, bald, brown eyes with an arm full of tattoos. He was wearing a blue cutoff shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen on Rains CR 3150 before fleeing on foot Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Monica Robertson is in custody for allegedly assisting in Alsip’s escape, according to the sheriff’s office.

Monica Robertson, 30(Rains County Sheriff's Office)

