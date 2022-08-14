Red Zone Top 10 Countdown: #10. West Rusk

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for another season.

The list is a way to see who is hot and performing as “can’t miss” in the region. All classifications are mixed into one list. Starting August 14, we will be counted down the list with the No.1 team revealed on August 23.

10. West Rusk Raiders ( 3A DII State Rank: 5 | Record: 0-0| Next Game: vs Malakoff)

West Rusk finished the 2021 season with a Thanksgiving night loss to Daingerfield. The Raiders will be competitive in a very stacked 3A DII region. The team returns 14 starters including Andon Mata who threw for 35 touchdowns and rushed for seven more. Ty Harper will be a force on the defensive side after hitting triple digits in tackles last year. The Raiders will be tested early with a game against state ranked No. 7 Malakoff out of 3A DI.

