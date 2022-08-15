Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
17-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver

(WAFF)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 17-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday.

Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.

Once on scene, police found the body of a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. They said the body appeared to have been dropped off at the location.

During the investigation, police discovered the woman, Althia Jenkins-Perry, 62 of Bryan, was a driver for a ride-share app and her vehicle was missing. The vehicle was entered into the TCIC/NCIC database and it was later located in Del Rio, Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers made contact with the driver, Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 17 of Bryan. BPD “obtained probable cause” and he was subsequently arrested for murder.

It is currently unclear if the victim was completing a trip for the ride-share app at the time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

