17-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 17-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday.

Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.

Once on scene, police found the body of a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. They said the body appeared to have been dropped off at the location.

During the investigation, police discovered the woman, Althia Jenkins-Perry, 62 of Bryan, was a driver for a ride-share app and her vehicle was missing. The vehicle was entered into the TCIC/NCIC database and it was later located in Del Rio, Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers made contact with the driver, Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 17 of Bryan. BPD “obtained probable cause” and he was subsequently arrested for murder.

It is currently unclear if the victim was completing a trip for the ride-share app at the time.

Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 17-year-old male, of Bryan has been arrested for Murder. pic.twitter.com/IRb2K8TkZe — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 15, 2022

