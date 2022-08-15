Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

8 bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on beach

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel, about one mile west of the Beau Rivage.(viewer submitted)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A simple beach cleanup in Mississippi led to a startling discovery this weekend.

Volunteers with SFS Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine on a beach in Biloxi near the White House Hotel, WLOX reported.

Biloxi police confirmed the bricks were found but are waiting for further testing to say for certain if the bricks contain cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Douglas Alsip, 30
Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers
monkeypox
Monkeypox case confirmed at Titus Regional Medical Center
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
Angelina County woman found
Missing Angelina County woman has been found safe
The African American Museum celebrates their grand opening after completing phase 1 of...
Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations

Latest News

The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine; 3 dead, 20 hurt
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the...
So-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools
Shawn Gaylor, spokesperson for Gurnee Police Department, describes a shooting at a Six Flags...
Six Flags shooting 'not a random act,' police spokesperson says