A brief return to triple digit heat before a late week summer cold front comes calling

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The infamous triple digit heat will make a brief return to the Piney Woods for the first half of this week. The silver lining, though, is that the heat will only be around for a couple of days before a summer cold front comes calling and brings us a good chance for rain and thunderstorms for Thursday followed by those ‘not as hot’ temperatures going into the weekend and beyond.

The ridge of high pressure that will bring us triple digit heat on Tuesday and Wednesday will retreat to the Pacific Northwest, carving out a trough of low pressure across the eastern half of the country. This trough will allow for a summer cold front to come calling on Thursday. This will lead to rain and thunderstorm odds ramping up to 60% as this frontal boundary sags into deep east Texas.

The added cloud cover and enhanced rain chance will be enough to knock highs down into the lower 90′s, with many areas coming in cooler than that, especially where we have the rain-cooled air taking place.

This frontal boundary will stall out on top of us, keeping some modest rain chances in the forecast through Friday.

Rain chances look to fall off to just small chances this weekend as it becomes more isolated in nature. This will lead to daytime highs topping out into the middle 90′s.

Rainfall amounts look to average one-to-two inches over the next week, with much of that occurring in the late week time period.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.