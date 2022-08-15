Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing young child

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A former Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District employee has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Lowell Hill was booked into the McLennan County Jail Friday, August 12, by Bruceville-Eddy police.

He remained there Monday in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Hill is the former Maintenance Director at BEISD.

BEISD officials told KWTX Hill has not been an employee of the district for more than a year.

