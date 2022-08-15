Monday’s Weather: Hot and mostly dry

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - After a toasty weekend, I am sure you can expect what the forecast for today will be. We’re off to a warm start in the 70s this morning with mostly clear skies. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with most folks staying dry in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. This heat is nothing new to East Texas this hot summer, but please still take it seriously and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Quiet conditions set for tonight as temperatures slowly drop into the middle to upper 70s by tomorrow morning. Be ready for more heat on Tuesday as highs will likely climb up to or even exceed 100 degrees during the afternoon. The winds of change return to East Texas later on Wednesday as a weak cold front will begin to move in during the second half of the day, bringing scattered showers and isolated thundershowers that could last into the overnight hours and early Thursday, with better coverage of this scattered rain throughout Thursday afternoon. Thanks to the scattered rain and slightly cooler air behind the cold front, PM temperatures will drop into the lower 90s for our Thursday and should slowly warm into next weekend, meaning we’ll likely sit in the middle 90s by Friday and remain close to the middle 90s for Saturday and Sunday as well.

