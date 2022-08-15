Tracking COVID-19 in Laredo’s wastewater

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your feces can tell you a lot about your health such as if you have digestive issues or infections.

The distributing factoid is the reason why the federal government is now detecting viruses through stool.

It’s a program that is being used in Laredo.

Whatever gets flushed into the toilet makes its way through the sewage system.

Before water goes through the treatment process, utility staff comes out to collect raw sewage to collect a sample necessary for the detection of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started the ‘National Wastewater Surveillance System’ Program back in 2020 to help in the fight the coronavirus.

It’s a detection tool that uses stool to track viruses like COVID-19.

Amelia Solis, an epidemiology administrator with the City of Laredo says it’s helpful since not a lot of people are getting tested.

“Testing has diminished, people doing in-house at home testing a lot of them don’t report so by doing wastewater surveillance this helps us gather the data of what’s going on in our community without having the community to go and test”, said Solis.

Solis says this also serves as an early warning sign of a virus spreading in the community.

“We can start seeing maybe one or two weeks even before the individual may be shows symptoms”, said Solis.

The health and utilities department work together on this project.

Utility staffers are in charge of collecting the samples.

Tomas Hernandez, the Wastewater Treatment Superintendent for the City of Laredo says, “The one that we’re doing right now it’s all the wastewater treatment plants we have six in Laredo and all of them are participating.”

The samples are then shipped to a private lab that will test for a specific virus.

The data will then be sent back to the city, which will be used in combination with other surveillance tools to track what is going on.

The only other cities in Texas participating in the program are El Paso, San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas.

