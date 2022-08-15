Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tracking COVID-19 in Laredo’s wastewater

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your feces can tell you a lot about your health such as if you have digestive issues or infections.

The distributing factoid is the reason why the federal government is now detecting viruses through stool.

It’s a program that is being used in Laredo.

Whatever gets flushed into the toilet makes its way through the sewage system.

Before water goes through the treatment process, utility staff comes out to collect raw sewage to collect a sample necessary for the detection of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started the ‘National Wastewater Surveillance System’ Program back in 2020 to help in the fight the coronavirus.

It’s a detection tool that uses stool to track viruses like COVID-19.

Amelia Solis, an epidemiology administrator with the City of Laredo says it’s helpful since not a lot of people are getting tested.

“Testing has diminished, people doing in-house at home testing a lot of them don’t report so by doing wastewater surveillance this helps us gather the data of what’s going on in our community without having the community to go and test”, said Solis.

Solis says this also serves as an early warning sign of a virus spreading in the community.

“We can start seeing maybe one or two weeks even before the individual may be shows symptoms”, said Solis.

The health and utilities department work together on this project.

Utility staffers are in charge of collecting the samples.

Tomas Hernandez, the Wastewater Treatment Superintendent for the City of Laredo says, “The one that we’re doing right now it’s all the wastewater treatment plants we have six in Laredo and all of them are participating.”

The samples are then shipped to a private lab that will test for a specific virus.

The data will then be sent back to the city, which will be used in combination with other surveillance tools to track what is going on.

The only other cities in Texas participating in the program are El Paso, San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas...
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Yaqub Salik Talib has turned himself in after being sought in connection with a fatal shooting...
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother turns self in after slaying
Sean Douglas Alsip, 30
Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers

Latest News

Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire...
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say
Non active bomb found at Waco construction site
WWI era practice bomb found on Waco construction site
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt
Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project
Mark Is Back 6PM
Mark Is Back 6PM