88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Stonehurst was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?

It’s Spanish Colonial style and built of Austin limestone which has plenty of fossils in it. And you can see them as you approach the hand carved sandstone entryway. Erin Roach, daughter of present owners Marcia and Stephen McDaniel invites us inside.

“My parents bought this house when I was in my mid-twenties,” Erin said.

They sold her childhood home and told her they bought something new.

“A historic home on Nugget Hill, and I busted out into tears. I had never been in this home, and I said I hope it’s warm and inviting. And of course, I came here the next day and I said oh my goodness I love this home,” Erin said.

She found it warm and inviting to her and her father, who is an attorney and artisan.

“He is a lover of art and also a gardener,” Erin said.

Her father was a perfect mesh for the landscape, and her mother was a perfect mesh for inside the home.

“And my mother is an interior designer, so this house is a piece of art,” Erin said.

Her mother Marcia says Stephen just made up his mind while viewing the house in 1998.

“I had not finished looking upstairs and I looked out in the yard, and he was with the realtor buying it. I knew, I could see it on his face,” Marcia said.

The house is 4000 square feet, has a living room modeled after a nearby church sanctuary, an enclosed patio, and a modern kitchen. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a sleeping porch, and a terrace on the first story roof.

Oh, and that large fireplace downstairs is made up of Judge Hurst’s rock collection with pieces from the Alamo, a gold mine, scrap rock from the Supreme Court building and more.

The McDaniels have done restoration on parts of the home, but now after two decades they are leaving it to the whoever the fifth owners of the home will be.

“And we just have been honored,” Marcia said

“To be part of protecting this home,” Erin said.

They feel the next owners will be as well. Home is where the hearth is.

The home does fall under the “If you have to ask, you can’t afford it” category. But it’s 1.25 million. If you like a better look at it, we have posted a walk through at KLTV DOT COM.

It was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes the house in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?

It’s Spanish Colonial Style and built of Austin Shell Limestone which has plenty of fossils in it. And you can them as you approach the hand carved sandstone entryway. The house is 4000 square feet, has a living room modeled after a nearby church sanctuary, an enclosed patio, and a modern kitchen. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a sleeping porch, and a terrace on the first story roof. The largest of the three fireplaces features stones from Judge Hurst’s rock collection.

They’re interesting stones. One from the Alamo, one from the Supreme Court in Washington DC, petrified wood from his home Place. There’s a garnet from Alaska, I could go one and on. There’s just a wonderful collection of historic stones in that fireplace.

The home does fall under the “If you have to ask, you can’t afford it” category, at $1.25 million.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.