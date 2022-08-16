Commissioners review final drafts of 2023 budget proposals

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Public safety was one of the topics Angelina County focused on during their budget workshop on Tuesday.

Angelina County’s budget workshop analyzed budget requests from various departments and drafted a budget proposal for 2023. County commissioners and the budget committee focused on the county’s law enforcement.

The sheriff’s department proposal will include a 5% raise, on top of offering new hires a base pay at $45,550. Deputies with 3-6 years’ experience will receive a base pay of $47,050.

The budget also includes a step pay structure, so lateral transfers have the opportunity to be paid more given their previous experience.

County Judge Keith Wright said step pay can make the county more competitive against other law enforcement agencies. “We’ve been stretched thin. We have deputies that are helping to run dispatch and do other things instead of patrolling like we need them to do,” said Wright.

Wright expressed that law enforcement is critical for Angelina County and having more officers out in further proximity brings safety for all those around. “You know, most cities have their own police department that can respond in a short period of time, but if you’re in the county, partially remote areas of the county, it’s very important that we have more deputies out in the field.”

Commissioners and the budget committee agreed on using contingency funds if the budget proposal gets approved.

“Anything we can do to improve the number of officers in the streets I think is a plus for the citizens of Angelina County, that if they need help, the help can be there in a reasonable time period,” said Wright.

The commissioners court will meet on September 13 to vote on the budget proposals.

