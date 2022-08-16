Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative focused on child sex and human trafficking. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80 children were recovered in a child sex trafficking crackdown by the FBI.

Authorities say agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative dubbed “Operation Cross Country” in August. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

The initiative focused on finding victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

The average age of the children recovered is around 15 years old. The youngest victim is just 11.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

Officials also say they’ve identified or arrested 85 suspects “of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sean Douglas Alsip, 30
Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers
monkeypox
Monkeypox case confirmed at Titus Regional Medical Center
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
Angelina County woman found
Missing Angelina County woman has been found safe
The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas...
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings

Latest News

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt
Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project
TEA Accountability
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings
Mark Is Back 6PM
Mark Is Back 6PM
OBGYN doctor Andrew Gallfy works at Longview’s Christus Good Shepherd North Park.
Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy