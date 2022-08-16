Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Officials said the cause was linked to individuals cutting and grinding on steel without proper precautions within a burn ban.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville.

Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time.

No injuries were reported. Officials said the cause was linked to individuals cutting and grinding on steel without proper precautions within a burn ban.

”People just have to be careful out there. I mean if you’re gonna do hot work especially, any grinding, cutting, welding, take the precautions. Be careful. If you’re in an area like this you need to be very careful. Obviously this is what happens if you’re not,” said Ray Fletcher, Cooke County Emergency Manager and Fire Marshal.

Fletcher said those individuals have been cited due to the current burn ban.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

