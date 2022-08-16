Lubbock welcomes nation’s first Allsup’s concept store near Texas Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is now home to Allsup’s first concept convenience store, right across the street from Texas Tech University. It opens Tuesday morning, with a special design catered to college students.

Near the corner of University and Broadway Avenue, the store features all of the chain’s favorites, like it’s “world-famous” burritos. Derek Gaskins, the chief marketing officer for Yesway, Allsup’s parent company, says this location will also feature a small area to sit in and dine.

“First Allsup’s that doesn’t have fuel and is catering to the college demo and we are using a mix of technology, merchandising, marketing to make sure that we meet what the customer needs are,” Gaskins said.

Gaskins says the ‘one of one’ store features affordable and convenient grocery items, and a walk-up bar.

“It’s more beer-to-go, right, and there are beer singles. We also will have slushies, so we will have frozen margarita, Crown and Coke, those types of drinks,” Gaskins said.

Lubbock native and store manager Gabrielle Boxten has been in the restaurant/management industry for more than 14 years. The college-concentrated concept isn’t new to her.

“I used to work at Whataburger for years, so dealing with college kids then and overnight, so I know how it is. So no, I’m not worried at all,” Boxten said.

City of Lubbock Councilwoman Christy Martinez-Garcia was at the open house before the store opens in her district. She says the store will see a lot of college-age customers, but it will also attract another crowd.

“You’re also going to have folks from the neighborhoods, because I know people that literally will drive an hour or 30 minutes just to go get a burrito or some Allsup’s product, so I’m glad that it’ll be so much more convenient for all of us,” Martinez-Garcia said.

Gaskins says this Lubbock model could lead the way for more stores like it.

“We’ve been calling it our innovation lab, and in many ways we feel we could take it forward,” Gaskins said.

Allsup’s Express will be open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and stay open until 2 a.m. on the weekends. It is located at 1111 University Ave.

