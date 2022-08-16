Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm

FILE - Recording artist A$AP Rocky attends the premiere for "Stockholm Syndrome," during the...
FILE - Recording artist A$AP Rocky attends the premiere for "Stockholm Syndrome," during the 20th Tribeca Festival at The Battery on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in New York. On Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, A$AP Rocky was charged with two felonies for pulling a gun on a former friend and firing in Hollywood in 2021, prosecutors said.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with two felonies Monday for pulling a gun on a former friend and firing in Hollywood last year, prosecutors said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the 33-year-old New York native, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Prosecutors allege that during an argument on Nov. 6, 2021, Mayers pointed the handgun at the victim, then in a subsequent confrontation drew the gun again and fired twice in the direction of the man, who sustained a minor injury. His name has not been released.

Mayers has not entered a plea to the charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. An email seeking comment from representatives was not immediately returned.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Mayers and two other men fled the scene after he fired the gun, police said. He was first arrested for the incident at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, and was released on bail the same day.

A member of the Harlem hip hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky first made his mark in music with the single “Peso” in 2011. His 2013 debut album, “Long. Live. A$AP,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, “At. Long. Last. A$AP.” He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

He is in a relationship with Rihanna, and the two had a son in May.

Mayers released his last studio album four years ago, and like Rihanna has become as known for fashion trendsetting as he is for music.

He was the focus of international attention in 2019 after being detained for nearly a month in Sweden following a street brawl. He was found guilty of assault and given a “conditional sentence” that meant no additional time in jail.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Douglas Alsip, 30
Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers
monkeypox
Monkeypox case confirmed at Titus Regional Medical Center
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
Angelina County woman found
Missing Angelina County woman has been found safe
The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas...
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings

Latest News

TEA Accountability
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings
Mark Is Back 6PM
Mark Is Back 6PM
OBGYN doctor Andrew Gallfy works at Longview’s Christus Good Shepherd North Park.
Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy
Texas Country Music Hall Of Fame
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame welcomes 2022 inductees
KTRE Facebook weather 8:50-9 p.m.