Sizzling heat peaks Wednesday before a summer cold front brings us relief in more ways than one

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the second day in a row, we had triple digit heat throughout the Piney Woods.

This has led to the re-issuance of Heat Advisories for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties through 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Wednesday will be our hottest day of the week as downsloping winds ahead of our approaching cold front will lead to temperatures soaring into the lower 100′s on Wednesday afternoon.

Thankfully, this stretch of triple digit heat will be short-lived this time around. The ridge of high pressure that will bring us triple digit heat tomorrow will retreat to the Pacific Northwest, carving out a trough of low pressure across the eastern half of the country. This trough will allow for a summer cold front to come calling on Thursday. This will lead to rain and thunderstorm odds ramping up to 70% as this frontal boundary sags into deep east Texas.

The added cloud cover and enhanced rain chance will be enough to knock highs down into the lower 90′s, with many areas coming in cooler than that, especially where we have the rain-cooled air taking place.

With the frontal boundary lingering just to our south on Friday, we will keep modest rain chances in our forecast as we round out the week to go along with those ‘not as hot’ temperatures as highs top out in the lower 90′s.

Rain chances look to fall off to the low-end category this weekend as the coverage becomes more isolated in nature. This will lead to daytime highs topping out into the middle 90′s.

Rainfall amounts look to average one-to-two inches over the next week, with much of that occurring in the late week time period.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.