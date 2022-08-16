Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say

Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire...
Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire started by illegal burning.(Source: Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire reportedly started by illegal burning.

According to Polk County Emergency Management officials, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a tract of land near Pine Grove Road and Farm-to-Market Road 62, between Corrigan and Chester.

(Source: KTRE staff)

The flames destroyed a house and a travel trailer, officials said.

Sam Houston Electric Co-op had cut power to the area as firefighters worked to put out the flames. Power was restored to all customers by early Tuesday, according to the utility provider.

Post on the Polk County Emergency Management Facebook and Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department Facebook pages stated the sheriff’s office had taken one person into custody for starting the fire.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas...
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Yaqub Salik Talib has turned himself in after being sought in connection with a fatal shooting...
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother turns self in after slaying
Sean Douglas Alsip, 30
Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers

Latest News

Non active bomb found at Waco construction site
WWI era practice bomb found on Waco construction site
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt
Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project
Mark Is Back 6PM
Mark Is Back 6PM