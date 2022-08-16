Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire reportedly started by illegal burning.

According to Polk County Emergency Management officials, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a tract of land near Pine Grove Road and Farm-to-Market Road 62, between Corrigan and Chester.

(Source: KTRE staff)

The flames destroyed a house and a travel trailer, officials said.

Sam Houston Electric Co-op had cut power to the area as firefighters worked to put out the flames. Power was restored to all customers by early Tuesday, according to the utility provider.

Post on the Polk County Emergency Management Facebook and Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department Facebook pages stated the sheriff’s office had taken one person into custody for starting the fire.

Additional details were not immediately available.

