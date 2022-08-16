Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Thousands of combat-disabled veterans don’t qualify for certain military benefits. A West Texas Marine is trying to change that.

A memorial honoring veterans sits at the Permian Basin Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Midland, TX.
A memorial honoring veterans sits at the Permian Basin Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Midland, TX.(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - There’s an odd loophole in military benefits that keeps combat-wounded veterans who served less than 20 years don’t get retirement benefits.

“You never should really have to think twice about whether your country is going to take care of you,” said Midland resident and Marine Jerry Fuentes.

The loophole affects veterans like Fuentes, who served for more than a decade and did two combat tours before suffering serious injuries from IED explosion.

“I know it sounds a little odd that injured in combat, 13 years in, would have to fight for retirement, but I honestly did,” Fuentes said.

But what Fuentes gets in retirement is then taken from his disability. Even as he suffers from nerve damage that limits his mobility, as the current law stands, he can’t get both disability and retirement.

“I’ve never seen my military retirement to this date, and that’s where the Major Richard Star Act would come into play,” he said.

The Major Richard Star Act (H.B.1282/S.344) would expand retirement benefits to over 40,000 veterans whose careers were cut short due to combat injuries. More than 6,000 of those veterans live in Texas, the most of any state.

A version of the bill exists in both the House and Senate. In a devastating blow, it wasn’t included in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

That could’ve been the end of the Major Richard Star Act, but it’s garnered new life by garnering over 290 co-sponsors in the House. This newfound popularity allows it to potentially come to a vote on the House floor.

“We were all very surprised [we reached 290 sponsors], but we’ve done a fantastic effort engaging with lawmakers and making them aware of the bill,” Fuentes said.

One of those co-sponsors is Rep. August Pfluger (R, TX-11).

“Obviously, I’m a little disappointed that this wasn’t part of the NDAA this year, but that doesn’t mean it can’t come as a standalone bill,” Pfluger said. “I think that’s really the next action, to see how we can get this to the House floor.”

While it seems likely the bill will get to the House floor, the Senate might be more difficult. Support there isn’t as broad, and Texas senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz have not sponsored the legislation. Fuentes said ‘Star Act’ supporters have repeatedly reached out to both senators without success.

CBS7 reached out to both Sen. Cornyn and Sen. Cruz for this story. Sen. Cornyn’s office said they are looking into the legislation. Sen. Cruz did not respond to our request for comment.

Despite not having success reaching some of the state’s highest lawmakers, Fuentes, other veterans, and a growing number of lawmakers continue battling to help America’s forgotton wounded continues.

“I think in the last few years, the government has made steps in the right direction, but it’s still not to a point where it needs to be,” Pfluger said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas...
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Yaqub Salik Talib has turned himself in after being sought in connection with a fatal shooting...
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother turns self in after slaying
Sean Douglas Alsip, 30
Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers

Latest News

Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire...
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say
Non active bomb found at Waco construction site
WWI era practice bomb found on Waco construction site
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt
Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project
Mark Is Back 6PM
Mark Is Back 6PM