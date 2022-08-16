Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy and hot today, a Heat Advisory is in effect for some.
Partly cloudy and hot today, a Heat Advisory is in effect for some.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for some counties today, and it is to be determined if that will be extended into tomorrow. Tomorrow will be another hot day, with highs around where they’ll be this afternoon.

Our highly anticipated cold front will move into East Texas Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it that chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the activity tomorrow afternoon and evening could be strong to severe, mainly due to a wind threat. The Storm Prediction Center now includes portions of East Texas in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe weather tomorrow.

Looking ahead, rain will continue to be in our forecast through the rest of the week, into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s through the remainder of the week as well. It looks likely that rain and “cooler” temperatures will continue into the beginning of next week, though I wouldn’t count out at least one more spell o triple digit heat this summer. We still have the rest of August and the month of September to get through after all. Have a great Tuesday afternoon, one more day until rain returns!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

