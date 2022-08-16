Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

TxDOT launches Anti-Drunk Driving campaign

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today the beginning of the “Drive Sober. No Regrets” drunk driving prevention campaign.

The campaign is a component of the #EndTheStreakTX grassroots campaign encouraging drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as never texting while driving, wearing a seatbelt, driving the speed limit, and never driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

As part of the campaign, Texas law enforcement will be increasing patrols to identify and arrest drunk drivers in the weeks leading up to the Labor Day holiday.

According to TxDOT, 1 person dies every 7 hours and 57 minutes on Texas roadways due to an alcohol-related traffic accident. In 2021, 1,100 people were killed and 2,560 were severely injured because someone decided to get behind the wheel after drinking.

TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets” statewide impaired driving prevention campaign aims to challenge any notion that people can avoid the consequences of drinking and driving. It reminds drivers and motorcyclists to avoid drinking and driving or risk injuring someone, killing someone, or facing severe costs that include fines and fees, loss of their driver’s license, probation, and even jail time, according to a TxDOT news release.

“If you choose to celebrate the end of summer by drinking and driving, then know that police around the state will be on the lookout, will pull you over and arrest you,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “When you drink and drive, you put everyone else on the road at risk too. These crashes are 100% preventable and can have fatal and/or serious physical, emotional and financial consequences.”

The last deathless day on Texas roadways was November 7, 2000.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas...
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire...
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Yaqub Salik Talib has turned himself in after being sought in connection with a fatal shooting...
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother turns self in after slaying

Latest News

Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation board has approved a tax abatement for a nitrile...
Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin
Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin
Brownsville I.S.D. Superintendent Dr. René Gutiérrez provides update during press conference.
Shots fired at high school in Brownsville, suspects arrested