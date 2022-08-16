TxDOT launches Anti-Drunk Driving campaign

TEXAS (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today the beginning of the “Drive Sober. No Regrets” drunk driving prevention campaign.

The campaign is a component of the #EndTheStreakTX grassroots campaign encouraging drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as never texting while driving, wearing a seatbelt, driving the speed limit, and never driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

As part of the campaign, Texas law enforcement will be increasing patrols to identify and arrest drunk drivers in the weeks leading up to the Labor Day holiday.

According to TxDOT, 1 person dies every 7 hours and 57 minutes on Texas roadways due to an alcohol-related traffic accident. In 2021, 1,100 people were killed and 2,560 were severely injured because someone decided to get behind the wheel after drinking.

TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets” statewide impaired driving prevention campaign aims to challenge any notion that people can avoid the consequences of drinking and driving. It reminds drivers and motorcyclists to avoid drinking and driving or risk injuring someone, killing someone, or facing severe costs that include fines and fees, loss of their driver’s license, probation, and even jail time, according to a TxDOT news release.

“If you choose to celebrate the end of summer by drinking and driving, then know that police around the state will be on the lookout, will pull you over and arrest you,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “When you drink and drive, you put everyone else on the road at risk too. These crashes are 100% preventable and can have fatal and/or serious physical, emotional and financial consequences.”

The last deathless day on Texas roadways was November 7, 2000.

