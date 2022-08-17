Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

ABC’s Averi Harper discusses Inflation Reduction Act, 2024 elections

ABC’s Deputy Political Director Averi Harper joined East Texas Now to explain how the Inflation Reduction Act is an effort to combat the rising cost of living.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - ABC’s Deputy Political Director Averi Harper joined East Texas Now to explain how the Inflation Reduction Act is an effort to combat the rising cost of living.

The challenge, she says, is to convince Americans that the pace of change will be fast enough to make a difference.

On the topic of investigations into the former president, Harper says it’s unlikely the public will hear what is said as Rudy Giuliani testifies in the Georgia probe, but other legal liabilities may well impact Trump’s ability to run in 2024.

Harper also explains which topics are likely to remain important for the 2024 elections more broadly.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
A nitrile glove manufacturer is promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the...
Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin
Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire...
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say

Latest News

A log truck is being transported after rolling over on US Highway 59 north of Lufkin.
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
ABC’s Deputy Political Director Averi Harper joined East Texas Now to explain how the Inflation...
ABC's Averi Harper discusses effects of Inflation Reduction Act, 2024 elections
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Shelters at Capacity
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters