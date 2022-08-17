Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Texas girl

Authorities believe 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge Durango that may be going toward the Mexico border.(Images provided by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Jason Walker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing child in Bryan, Texas.

Ana Cristina Torres Medina, 7, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Scott & White Drive in College Station, Texas.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities identified Pedro Angel Aranda Jimenez as the suspect in the case, according to the Amber Alert.

Jimenez has a warrant issued for his arrest “related to this incident,” according to the alert.

Ana and Jimenez may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plate number HBY0222. The vehicle may be headed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

If you have any information, contact Bryan Police at 979-209-5300 or dial 911.

