Arabella of Longview resident honored for artistic talents, giving back

Sarah Seuss has been painting for over 40 years, and can see things differently than others do, her brother says.
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sarah Seuss, a resident of Arabella of Longview, has been creating art for more than 40 years

“I enjoy my painting, its just something so relaxing,” she said.

Wednesday was her moment as her artwork was showcased for residents and visitors. Nekeita Fluellen is the Director of Community Relations at Arabella of Longview. She said Seuss has a long history in fine arts.

“She has done artwork out of Dallas, she’s been on the board of museums here in Longview, so we are so appreciative of her and we just want to thank her so much for all she does for us,” Fluellen said.

And not only does she do artwork herself, she also teaches others how to be an artist.

“She actually takes the time to teach our residents how to paint and it could be oil painting or watercolors but she actually takes the steps to show our residents and takes the time to show our residents what needs to be done from step one to step five,” Fluellen said.

Her brother Thomas White said Sarah started art at a young age and can see the world differently thanks to her talents.

“You can see things that other people don’t see and then if you can relate that onto a piece of paper, I mean your basically taking a pencil or inks or whatever your art medium is and your making it into a beautiful piece, it’s real rewarding and for anyone who knows how to do it and has done it in their life and I think Sarah’s been real blessed with that,” White said.

Sarah said the whole thing today was a big surprise to her.

”I noticed one of my pictures was gone in the kitchen and I wondered where it went, surprised yes I am very surprised,” she said.

Arabella of Longview uses events like this, which they call Miracle Moments, to honor the talents of their residents.

