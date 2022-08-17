Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments.

The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk.

Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson at a home west of Rusk. The defense began the day by calling Alexis Banks, Roberts’ fiance’, to the stand to testify. Banks said she and Roberts began dating in October 2018.

On cross-examination, the state asked Banks if on November 6, 2018 she went with Roberts and Jontae Johnson to get tattoos of a crown and a 98, respectively. Banks said she did not get one despite Johnson offering to pay for it. The state asked if Banks was aware the tattoos and all red clothing Johnson was wearing were gang related, and she said yes. She said Lawson did not go with them to get a tattoo. She also said Roberts and Johnson acquired methamphetamine from one of Johnson’s family members on November 7. She said does not know how they took it because they got it from inside the house, but they took the meth and smoked marijuana in the car.

Previous reporting:

Capital murder trial continues for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting

