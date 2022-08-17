Final Pretrial hearing for accused serial killer, trial set in San Antonio

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The trial of the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women will be moved out of Webb County.

Juan David Ortiz is accused of the 2018 killing spree resulted in the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Ann Luera, Giselda Cantu and Humberto Jannell Ortiz.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.