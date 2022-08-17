Heavy, drenching thunderstorms set to develop over deep east Texas on Thursday courtesy of a summer cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today was our hottest day in over a week as the Angelina county Airport topped out in the low 100′s.

We have seen a few thunderstorms north of the Highway 79 corridor sneak into our KTRE viewing area this afternoon. Even though most of us will stay dry today, any of you that do get underneath a heavy storm could see heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.

Thankfully, this stretch of triple digit heat will be short-lived this time around. The ridge of high pressure that temporarily brought back the triple digit heat for the first half of this week will retreat to the Pacific Northwest, carving out a trough of low pressure across the eastern half of the country. This trough will allow for a summer cold front to come calling on Thursday. This will lead to rain and thunderstorm odds ramping up to 70% as this frontal boundary sags into deep east Texas.

The added cloud cover and enhanced rain chance will be enough to knock highs down into the lower 90′s, with many areas coming in cooler than that, especially where we have the rain-cooled air taking place throughout the day tomorrow.

With the frontal boundary stalling out on top of us on Friday, we will keep modest rain chances in our forecast as we round out the week to go along with those ‘not as hot’ temperatures as highs top out in the lower 90′s.

Rain chances look to fall off to the low-end category this weekend as the coverage becomes more isolated in nature. This will lead to daytime highs topping out into the middle 90′s.

We will then see more upper-air disturbances and likely rain chances return to our region early next week, setting us up for success in the rainfall department.

This extended period of good rain odds will continue for much of next week as daily downpours will be on display, providing beneficial rainfall to the Piney Woods, while also keeping temperatures in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s.

Rainfall amounts look to average two-to-four inches over the next week, with much of that occurring on Thursday and then again early next week.

