Jury convicts Bellmead man in shooting involving victim who survived head shot

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco jury on Wednesday found Ramon Joseph Castro II guilty of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the shooting involving a victim who survived his head wound, inhaled the bullet into his airway, coughed it up and then swallowed the projectile.

The victim testified Castro shot him without provocation while he and a friend were waiting in his back yard for Castro’s father to get home.

Primitivo Rodriguez-Falcon, 55, told a 19th State District Court jury that he didn’t know Castro before Castro shot him and said he merely rode to the Castro’s Bellmead residence to help a friend do some work for Castro’s father.

Castro, 39, a four-time convicted felon, was on parole when prosecutors say he shot Rodriguez-Falcon in the face on Oct. 2, 2021, at Castro’s residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road.

The jury reached a verdict after 90 minutes of deliberations. Testimony is now underway in the punishment phase.

