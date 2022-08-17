Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Log truck rollover causes traffic delays on US 59 near Lufkin

A log truck is being transported after rolling over on US Highway 59 north of Lufkin.
A log truck is being transported after rolling over on US Highway 59 north of Lufkin.(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be aware of traffic delays on US Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 north of Lufkin.

A log truck overturned in the Redland area Wednesday morning and traffic is delayed as only one lane is currently open. Authorities are asking drivers to use caution if in the area or to seek alternate routes.

Logs can be seen on the side of US Highway 59 after a log truck rolled over Wednesday morning.
Logs can be seen on the side of US Highway 59 after a log truck rolled over Wednesday morning.(KTRE)

