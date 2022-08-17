Log truck rollover causes traffic delays on US 59 near Lufkin

REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be aware of traffic delays on US Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 north of Lufkin.

A log truck overturned in the Redland area Wednesday morning and traffic is delayed as only one lane is currently open. Authorities are asking drivers to use caution if in the area or to seek alternate routes.

Logs can be seen on the side of US Highway 59 after a log truck rolled over Wednesday morning. (KTRE)

