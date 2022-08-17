Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nonprofit renovating oldest standing building in Seymour

seymour tx
seymour tx(Kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - The oldest standing home in Seymour is being brought back to life.

Built 143 years ago, it is now a private home but is considered a historic part of the Texoma town. A nonprofit organization is behind the renovation.

Jesse Villanueva is the owner of that nonprofit organization. He offers free services to people in need and shared why taking on this project was so important to him.

The home was built in 1879. The homeowner’s granddaughter reached out to Villanueva about his free services and requested to help restore the home.

“We decided to help and we showed up that day and here comes that senior citizen answering the door and I didn’t know that she was living here, so that kind of put it at the top priority,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva said the restoration process hasn’t been easy with the minimal amount of volunteers he has.

“Removing a lot of this wood has been very challenging because it’s been, it’s a hundred-year-old wood and it’s really rotting up so being where it’s at, it was challenging. I was in fear of it collapsing,” Villanueva said.

However, the risks that come with the restoration process doesn’t stop Villanueva from continuing the services that he said are also a type of ministry that God has called him to use to bring hope to others.

“It’s an aim for restoration, were trying to, the people have hope when places, when people like us show up. It gives them hope to know that they prayed to God and God sent people to their aid,” Villanueva said.

The restoration of the home doesn’t only benefit the homeowner, it also benefits the city as it is a piece of its history.

The home was built for the first Baylor County Judge, E.R. Morris. Then in 1975, it was purchased by the Baylor County Historical Society for the purpose of preservation of a museum. Then in the 1960s, it was purchased by the current homeowner.

Villanueva is asking for donations of materials and anyone interested in volunteering in rebuilding the home. He said when making a donation to specify what you’d like the donations to go toward. For more information about My Rock Ministry you can visit their Facebook page. You can send donations through Cashapp to $Myrockministry02.

