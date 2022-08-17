Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas woman accused of drowning husband in creek

Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, was charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DENTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Denton Police Department arrested Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, a woman charged with murder after her husband’s drowning death.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2022, officers and Denton Fire Rescue were dispatched to a drowning call in the 1700 block of Spencer Road.

Police said the 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a man who appeared to be dead in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road.

Denton Fire personnel arrived at the scene, found the man and pronounced him dead.

Maldonado initially told officers that an unknown male was involved in her husband’s drowning.

She later admitted to detectives that this male did not exist, and she had drowned her husband, police said.

Maldonado is currently in the City of Denton Jail with bail set at $500,000.

The victim’s identity will be released pending official identification by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of family.

