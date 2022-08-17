Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texoma’s extreme drought status takes a toll on farmers

A local farmer talks about challenges he faces during the drought
By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Ben Wible has been farming for over 60 years, and has dealt with several extreme droughts in the past.

This year, history repeats itself, as we face a D3 drought.

Sherman farmer, Ben Wible recalled how the drought is affecting his land and said, “The milo is making about half of what it should make.”

The lack of production is affecting how Wible feeds his cattle.

Wible explained, “We’ve already started feeding hay in July. Normally I don’t start feeding hay until October.”

The lack of rainfall is creating a domino affect.

Wible said, “If things don’t change then we’ll have to start looking at herd reductions.”

After weeks of dry conditions, the rain can’t come soon enough.

Wible said, “Some of my pastures, some of the cracks are 4 inches wide. It could take about 3 inches of rain, and all of it would run into the ground.”

For this rancher, an end to the hot, dry conditions has been a long time coming.

