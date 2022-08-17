Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: Hot with better rain chances later today

Hot temperatures for the first half of our afternoon. A cold front arrives later today bringing a cool down and better rain chances!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Another warm and muggy start for our Wednesday with temperatures ranging in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Today will be hot and mostly dry throughout the early afternoon hours as highs reach up to near 100 degrees. If you are sick and tired of the triple digits then I have some very good news for you! Later this afternoon a cold front will begin to dip south into East Texas, bringing with it scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms which could continue into the overnight hours, as well as on and off throughout the day tomorrow! Thanks to the scattered rain and slightly cooler air behind the front, expect afternoon temperatures to trend closer to the lower to middle 90s on average across East Texas. Rain chances drop down to just spotty coverage on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures won’t rocket back up too fast, instead will likely warm into the middle 90s for most. Scattered rain becomes a bit more likely on Sunday, capping our warming trend and keeping temperatures in the middle 90s for the second half of our weekend. A secondary cold front will either move into our northern counties on Monday or will at least get close enough to send in a few rounds of showers and storms on both Monday and Tuesday, keeping our lucky trend going with average highs in the lower 90s for the first half of next week. Not too shabby for the middle of August!

