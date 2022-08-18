Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts of...
Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts of aggravated robbery(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday.

Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts of aggravated robbery Thursday in the robbery-slaying of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney Jr., whose body was found shot to death in a car in the 4500 block of Cedar Mountain Drive.

Smith and her co-defendant, Delviyonte Dequae Sampson, 21, of Waco, both were indicted on capital murder and aggravated robbery charges in the incident after their arrests a month later in Wichita Falls.

Prosecutors agreed to reduce the capital murder count against Smith and dismissed one aggravated robbery count in exchange for her guilty plea to murder and three counts of aggravated robbery. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court sentenced Smith to 35 years for murder and 20 years in prison on each of the three aggravated robbery counts.

Smith will serve the sentences concurrently and must serve at least half of her 35-year term before she can seek parole.

The charges against Sampson remain pending. He has a Dec. 5 trial setting in Waco’s 19th State District Court.

Police have said they think Smith lured McKinney to the North Waco area so Sampson could rob him. According to records filed in the case, a cell phone found in McKinney’s lap showed he had been in contact with Smith just prior to his death.

A witness told police Smith and Sampson ran from the area after McKinney was shot, an arrest affidavit states. They also were seen cleaning a handgun after the shooting and said “that they had just killed someone,” according to the affidavit.

The pair stole a vehicle in Mexia before fleeing to Wichita Falls, according to court records. Smith told police she contacted McKinney and that Sampson shot him. Sampson admitted shooting McKinney, according to the records.

Sampson also has been indicted in an aggravated robbery that police say he committed three days after McKinney’s shooting death.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A log truck is being transported after rolling over on US Highway 59 north of Lufkin.
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member.
Texas woman wanted in deadly ambush of family member
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate...
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation

Latest News

Kitchen's House
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
Burn Bans
Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans
Babies At Work
Babies At City Hall
Whitehouse City Council to prioritize safety with 2023 budget
Whitehouse City Council to prioritize safety with 2023 budget
We have had a little rain in East Texas, but local fire officials say it’s simply not enough to...
Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans