Deep East Texas VFD’s receive large donations from Georgia-Pacific

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - VFD’s rely heavily on community support - anything from food or water donations to money to maintain equipment.

Corky Cochran has been fire chief for the Livingston VFD since 1978. Cocharan says they average about 550 calls a year and with four months remaining for this year, they are already at 540 calls. Livingston VFD has gone to surrounding areas, including Corrigan several times this week alone to help put out wildfires.

“It wears you out but we’re all volunteers and we just look at neighbors helping neighbors when we get that 9-1-1 call we know that somebody on the other end of that call is having a bad day. So whatever is going on, we try to make their day better,” said Cochran.

Livingston VFD will be receiving a contribution from Georgia-Pacific for $5,000 that will go towards purchasing fire apparatuses to give their fire trucks longevity.

Georgia-Pacific public affairs manager Yana Olgetree said the company has donated $50,000 to fire departments in Angelina and Polk counties.

“These are brave men and women who give unselfishly of their time - most of them have other jobs that pay them. They do this on the side and it’s hard work and they work really, really hard in our communities,” Olgetree said.

Camden’s plywood plant manager, George Stanley, said while working beside his employees that are part of the volunteer fire departments and hearing “a lot of stories that they participated in. Everything from fires to retrieving drowning victims in Lake Livingston… lot of heroes right here,” and knowing contributions like these will go a long way.

Georgia-Pacific contributed $10,000 to Corrigan VFD and said that will be used for purchasing and maintaining their equipment. Onalaska VFD will be receiving $1,000.

