Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022.

17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.

Court documents state Gable and two women met the two suspects at 23rd and Grace streets for a drug deal. The situation reportedly turned into a robbery after the 16-year-old suspect allegedly pulled a gun out and pointed it at the Gable.

According to court documents, the 16-year-old yelled at Gable and then shot at him, hitting him at least twice. The suspects then reportedly left the scene and Gable was later pronounced dead at the United Regional ER.

Sims remains jailed on a $1.5 million bond.

