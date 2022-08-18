Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Miami officer shot pursuing robbery suspect dies days later

Det. Cesar Echaverry, 29, had been with Miami-Dade Police for five years when he was fatally...
Det. Cesar Echaverry, 29, had been with Miami-Dade Police for five years when he was fatally shot on-duty. His friends say he was moving up and planned to get married.(Source: Miami-Dade Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said.

Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect wanted for an earlier robbery in nearby Broward County, police said. His family had remained by his side at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted Wednesday evening. “Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time.”

Police said Echavarry and other officers began pursuing a white vehicle involved in an earlier armed robbery when its driver tried to flee, ramming into police vehicles and a civilian vehicle whose three occupants were hospitalized in stable condition.

He then tried to escape on foot, but a confrontation and gunfire ensued. The driver, identified as Jeremy Horton, 32, of Acworth, Georgia, was shot and died at the scene.

Horton had been stopped in South Florida on Aug. 8 and cited for having no proof of insurance and driving with an expired tag and a suspended Georgia driver’s license, according to Golden Beach Police Chief Rudy Herbello.

Echaverry had been with Miami-Dade Police for five years, and was assigned to the department’s robbery intervention detail. His friends told the Miami Herald he was moving up and planned to get married.

Monday’s shooting wasn’t his first brush with death, the newspaper reported. As a rookie in March 2018, Echaverry was a passenger in a police vehicle that rammed into another car, killing its 45-year-old driver.

The computer on the police vehicle showed Officer John Song was driving at 78 mph in a 40 mph zone a second before the crash. Both officers were airlifted to a hospital. In May a jury acquitted Song of vehicular homicide and reckless driving. The Herald reported that Echaverry testified that he couldn’t remember the moments leading up to the crash.

“We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother,” Ramirez tweeted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A log truck is being transported after rolling over on US Highway 59 north of Lufkin.
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
A nitrile glove manufacturer is promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the...
Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin
Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire...
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart

Latest News

Frankston Police are the lead agency.
Law enforcement looking for suspect who fled Frankston traffic stop on foot
Boss the monkey update
Boss the monkey update
Deep East Texas VFD’s receive large donations from Georgia-Pacific
Deep East Texas VFD’s receive large donations from Georgia-Pacific
The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continues.
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues